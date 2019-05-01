Another data price hike shock for Zimbabweans

Mobile data price increases in Zimbabwe are a blow to startup companies, media outlets and ordinary users, with a third mobile company now hiking its rates.

Government-owned Net One with a subscriber base of just over 3 million in early April hiked its charges after getting approval from the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe. Telecel, another mobile operator in Zimbabwe, followed suit.

However, a shock for many came this week when Econet, with 11,4 million subscribers, effected a 150% hike.

Already, according to a report by Cable - an organisation that tracks mobile and broadband services globally - Zimbabwe’s data is more expensive than all countries in sub-Saharan Africa with a gigabyte costing more than $70.

“It’s bad for many businesses that rely on digital marketing and newspaper companies that have employed digital strategies in a fast-paced information communication world. The world is now digital, new business models are platform based, but high data charges limit access to the platforms,” said Harare social media expert John Mokwetsi.