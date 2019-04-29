Counting cost of Cyclone Kenneth

Macomia, Mozambique - Soaking mattresses, bent corrugated iron sheets, some wooden chairs, and two slender chickens are about all that Assan Madal and his wife Maria Mendosa were able salvage from the wreckage of their wood and mud home.

They laid out all their possessions neatly around a murky puddle, as their five children looked on quietly, and the chickens pecked for food in thick clumps of mud.

Mendosa, 37, cooked cassava paste on a small wood fire and her husband picked through the devastation wrought by Cyclone Kenneth on Nacate, a village of a few hundred people in Mozambique's far north. "We were inside the room, and the roof started to fly, and then the house fell apart because it was it was a mud house," said Madal, 62.

"Now we are sleeping under the palm trees. I don't have a job, and I have five children... Everything is gone in my agricultural plot, there's just a little bit of cassava left.

"Tonight we're going to eat some maize and beans. We don't have much food," added his wife. Mendosa said the cyclone was "too bad" for their children Pizere, Naturesa, Ancha, Ida and Luigi.

Before the storm which ravaged Mozambique, southern Tanzania and Comoros from Tuesday, Nacate was a neat village on the road between Pemba and Macomia. It had a school, a towering cellular mast, a modest corner shop and a tea room.

While the concrete classrooms and reinforced steel tower survived, the tea room was destroyed.