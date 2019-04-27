Six killed as jihadists attack Burkina Faso school

"Jihadists led an incursion into Maitaougou village... and killed five teachers," a security source said.

"Four teachers died instantly in the attack, which took place at around 5:00 pm in the heart of the school, while a fifth succumbed to his injuries a few hours later."

A municipal worker was also killed in the same area, several sources said.

Burkinabe President Roch Marc Christian Kabore said he firmly condemned "this cowardly and ignoble killing" and vowed to track down the perpetrators.

The attacks were initially concentrated in the north of the country, but then the capital Ouagadougou and other regions were targeted. Since 2015, about 350 people have dead in the violence, according to an AFP count.