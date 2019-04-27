Nigerian gunmen kill police, kidnap two Shell workers: police

Gunmen in Nigeria's restive oil-rich south have killed two police guards and kidnapped two Shell workers, police said Saturday.

The violence is the latest in a long line of attacks in Nigeria's southern Rivers state, where kidnapping for ransom is rife.

"Efforts are in top gear towards ensuring that we get them out from the custody of their abductors," Rivers State Police spokesman Omoni Nnamdi said.

The attack took place on Thursday afternoon in the Rumuji district of Rivers state, a short distance northwest of the key oil city of Port Harcourt, as the team returned from visiting areas of Bayelsa state.

In past such attacks, the victims have often been released after a few days once ransoms are paid.