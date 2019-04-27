Heavy rains lash Mozambique after cyclone, death toll rises to five

Heavy rains pounded northern Mozambique on Saturday, fuelling fears of flooding two days after Cyclone Kenneth smashed into the coast, flattening buildings and knocking out communications.

The number of people killed has risen to five, a United Nations (U.N.) spokesperson said, citing the government. Aid agencies are struggling to assess the extent of the devastation as many areas remain cut off.

Cyclone Kenneth - packing storm surges and winds of up to 280 km per hour (174 mph) - is the second powerful storm to hit the impoverished nation within six weeks. It struck on Thursday night.

"(The) total in Mozambique is now five, according to the government," Saviano Abreu, spokesperson for the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in southern and eastern Africa said.

The cyclone killed three people in the Comoros before moving on to Mozambique, which is still struggling to cope with the impact of March's Cyclone Idai. Idai levelled the port city of Beira and brought floods that killed over 1,000 people across a swathe of southern Africa.