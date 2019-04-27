C. African city casts worried eye at the rise of the warlord

Even by the turbulent standards of the Central African Republic, the sight was remarkable: a regional warlord stood next to VIPs at ceremonies in a city where his name is widely feared.

Less than four months earlier, Ali Darassa's militia, the Union for Peace in the Central African Republic (UPC), had been battling the forces of the government and the United Nations.

Today, though, their representatives now stood alongside him in the key city of Bambari -the next phase in a controversial bid to bring peace in the troubled country.

After seven failed peace deals since 2013, an accord reached in Khartoum in February has allotted government roles to 14 militia chiefs who control most of the country's territory, frequently fighting over resources and clashing over ethnic or religious affiliation.

The big hope is to encourage the warlords to work together, beefing up security and shoring up governance.

But critics fear the concessions could be a free pass to men who should be prosecuted for extrajudicial killing, rape, looting and other crimes.