Sudan braces for 'million-strong' protest march

Huge crowds are expected to join a "million-strong" protest march Thursday in Sudan to turn up the heat on the ruling military council after three of its members resigned following talks on handing over power.

The rally outside the army headquarters comes after the military rulers and protest leaders agreed to set up a joint committee, to chart the way forward two weeks since the ouster of veteran president Omar al-Bashir.

"We expect huge crowds to come to the protest site, including people from outside of Khartoum," activist Ahmed Najdi told AFP.

Demonstrator Ayman Ali Mohamed was among those preparing to march in the capital.

"We fear that the military council might steal our revolution, so we have to participate until the transfer to civilian rule is accomplished," he said.

"We are standing our ground no matter what."

The planned march follows a late-night meeting between the military council and leaders of the umbrella group heading the protest movement.