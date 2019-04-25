Nigerian pirates abduct six sailors from oil tanker: IMB

Pirates off Nigeria's oil-rich south have stormed a small oil tanker, kidnapping six sailors, the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) said on Thursday, the latest in a string of such attacks.

The Apecus, a Palau-flagged petroleum products tanker of 3,100 deadweight tonnes, was attacked on Friday as it was anchored off Bonny Island, south of oil hub of Port Harcourt, according to the IMB Piracy Reporting Centre.

"An anchored tanker was boarded by unauthorised persons who kidnapped six crew and escaped," the piracy watchdog said, adding that the rest of the crew were reported to be safe. No details of their nationalities were given.

"The Nigerian Navy was notified and an investigation into the incident has been launched," the IMB added. The Navy was not immediately available for comment.