Washington backs 'legitimate demand' for civilian-led Sudan govt: US official

Washington backs the "legitimate demand" of the Sudanese people for a civilian-led government, a top official said Tuesday, as the country's miliary rulers resisted calls to transfer power.

"We support the legitimate demand of the people of Sudan for a civilian-led government and we are here to urge and to encourage parties to work together to advance that agenda as soon as possible," Makila James, the State Department's deputy assistant secretary in charge of eastern Africa, told AFP during a visit to Khartoum.

"The people of Sudan have made their demand very clear," she said.