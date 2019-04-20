Mali's government resigns as anger mounts over massacre

Ethnic violence that has gripped central Mali has led to the downfall of the government, accused of failing to stem bloodshed that has claimed about 600 lives.

A statement from President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita's office late Thursday said he had accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga and his entire cabinet.

Maiga was appointed in December 2017 and renamed to the job only last September, after Keita was re-elected.

But he became the lightning rod for anger, led by influential Muslim clerics and vocalised by mass protests, over massacres in the Mopti region, an ethnic mosaic in the centre of the country.

On Wednesday, lawmakers from the ruling and opposition parties submitted a motion of no confidence blaming Maiga and his administration for failing to clamp down on the unrest.

"A prime minister will be named very soon and a new government will be put in place after consultations with all political forces" from the ruling and opposition sides, the statement from Keita's office said.