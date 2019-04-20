Egyptians vote in referendum to extend Sisi's rule

Egyptians start voting Saturday in a referendum that aims to cement the rule of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the former coup leader presenting himself as a rock of stability in a turbulent region.

Despite protests from rights groups, the three-day plebiscite is expected to approve sweeping constitutional changes that will extend Sisi's term until at least 2024 in the Arab world's largest state.

Beyond that, the amendments would allow Sisi, 64, to run for another six-year term while boosting his control over the judiciary and giving the military even greater influence in political life.

The referendum bucks the trend of the region's mini-Arab Spring, in which mass pro-democracy protests this month swept away veteran presidents in Algeria and Sudan.