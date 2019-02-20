Nigeria's Boko Haram kills 14 loggers

At least 14 people were killed when Boko Haram jihadists attacked loggers in northeastern Nigeria, members of a militia force told AFP Wednesday.

The group came under attack on Monday in Koshebe forest, 10 kilometres (six miles) from Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state, militia leader Babakura Kolo said.

The assailants were supporters of a long-time factional leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, he said.

"We have recovered a lotal of 14 bodies from the scene of the attack and we are still looking for four more," Kolo said.

"We recovered nine bodies yesterday (Tuesday) and five more this morning," said militiaman Mohammed Asheik, who was among the search team combing the bush for bodies.

Four other wood-cutters are missing and presumed killed, he said.