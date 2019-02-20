Kenya paves way for green bonds in 2019 with new rules

Kenya set the stage for the country's first green bond with new rules on Wednesday, part of efforts to diversify its capital markets.

Like other African nations, Kenya needs to raise billions of dollars to invest in infrastructure projects including roads, water and irrigation, railways and power generation.

"The legal framework is now in place and the rules are now out there," Geoffrey Odundo, Chief Executive Officer of the Nairobi Securities Exchange, said.

So-called green bonds are fixed income securities that raise capital to help finance projects in renewable energy, energy-efficiency, green transport and wastewater treatment.

"We are introducing a verifier component, because there is need for verification of green assets and green financing ... it's what makes it possible for issuance of green bonds," Odundo said, adding that the target was to issue one in 2019 to provide "traction" for other issuers.

"The government of Kenya have come up strongly, that they are looking at doing a green bond and its one of the ones we are keenly talking to," he said.