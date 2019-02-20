Is Zimbabwe nostalgic for Robert Mugabe?

While it's unlikely that many Zimbabweans yearn for former ruler Robert Mugabe's return, the occasion of his 95th birthday on Thursday has led some to see him in a softer light.

"Comrade Bob" was toppled from 37 years in power in November 2017 following a brief military takeover that saw him replaced by his one-time protege, deputy and latterly, political rival President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Immediately after Mugabe's resignation, there was an outpouring of joy and many people took to the streets to celebrate.

But Mnangagwa's gloss quickly faded and the economic catastrophe facing Zimbabwe began to crystallise as cash shortages worsened and fuel prices soared.

"We miss Mugabe. If he didn't care, at least he pretended to," Harare resident Anita Mugombedzi told AFP. "If what we have seen so far is anything to judge by, Zimbabwe will be worse than it was under Mugabe at his worst."