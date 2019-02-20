Ebola outbreak 'under control' in part of eastern DR Congo

An Ebola epidemic that has killed more than 500 people in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has been brought under control in one major area, the health ministry said late Tuesday.

In a statement, it said there had been no new confirmed cases of Ebola in the Beni area for the past 21 days.

"We can now consider that the Ebola epidemic is currently under control in Beni," it said, describing this as "major progress".

The deadly haemorrhagic virus broke out last August 8 in the North Kivu region, which borders Uganda and Rwanda.

Beni, a zone that includes a city of that name, accounts for 118 fatalities.