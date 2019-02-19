Tanzania convicts Chinese 'Ivory Queen' trafficker

A Tanzanian court on Tuesday convicted a Chinese woman dubbed the "Ivory Queen" for her role in trafficking tusks from more than 400 elephants.

Yang Fenlan, 69, was convicted in Dar es Salaam of trafficking 860 tusks between 2000 and 2014, a haul representing the slaughter of dozens of herds of elephants.

Two Tanzanian men were also found guilty for their role in the illegal commerce.

"The prosecution proved the case against the accused beyond a reasonable doubt," Judge Huruma Shaidi told the court.

The sentences are yet to be announced, but Fenlan faces up to 30 years in prison.