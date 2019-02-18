Nigerian assets fall as election delay fuels uncertainty

The naira weakened on the forward market on Monday and Nigerian stocks fell as investors worried that delaying elections for a week could lead to a contested result, fuelling uncertainty, analysts said.

Nigeria's electoral commission over the weekend postponed for one week a presidential election, hours before polls were due to open. It cited logistical reasons and denied political pressure had played any part.

The one-year non-deliverable naira forward opened at a quote of 401 per dollar, compared with 397 in the previous session. Stocks dropped 2.51 percent to a one-week low. They had climbed past a three-month high on Friday.

"There is some frustration on behalf of investors who have had concerns about this election for the better part of the past year and are ultimately hoping to simply put it behind them," said Christopher Dielmann, a senior economist at Exotix Capital.

Investors had started to pick up shares to position for a post-election rally, assuming that the election would pass without violence or other problems. That boosted dollar liquidity on the currency market.

The delay hit Nigeria's dollar-denominated bond yields and could affect demand at a government naira debt auction this week.