Zimbabwean legendary novelist Charles Mungoshi, dies at 71

Zimbabwean revered and internationally celebrated novelist and poet Charles Mungoshi has died aged 71, after a long illness, his family said on Saturday.

"He had been ill for 10 years, from a neurological condition to which he succumbed this morning at Parirenyatwa Hospital (in Harare)," the family said in a statement.

He published 18 books including "Coming of the Dry Season", a 1972 collection of short stories which was banned under colonial rule in the then Rhodesia.

His novel "Waiting for the Rain" 1975 won him the International PEN Award.

Twice he won the Commonwealth Writers' Prize of Best Book in Africa and also received the Noma Award for Writing from Africa four times.

His works included novels, plays, poetry and short story collections in English and his native Shona language.