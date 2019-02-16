Boko Haram kills eight in northeast Nigeria, militia says

Boko Haram insurgents killed eight people in Nigeria during an attack on the northeastern city of Maiduguri, a civilian militia leader said on Saturday.

"We recovered a total of eight bodies of residents killed in the Boko Haram attack," late on Friday, Haram Abba Aji-Kalli of the Civilian JTF militia told AFP.

The attack came hours before Nigeria's electoral commission announced it was postponing Saturday's presidential and legislative vote for a week.

The delay has been condemned by both President Muhammadu Buhari, who is standing for a second term, and his chief opponent former vice-president Atiku Abubakar.