Bomb hidden on corpse kills Burkina Faso soldiers

A bomb hidden on a corpse dressed in military uniform has killed two soldiers in Burkina Faso, the military said Friday.

The booby-trapped male body had been left just outside the northern town of Djibo, near the border with Mali, and a team was sent to investigate, a statement from the armed forces general staff said.

"The body, which turned out to be a trap, exploded when it was handled, killing two soldiers and wounding six, three of them seriously," it said.

A security source told AFP that the corpse exploded on Thursday when soldiers tried to turn it over, killing an army doctor on the spot, and wounding others.

Burkina Faso, in the heart of Africa's vast Sahel region, is struggling with a bloody Islamist insurgency as well as bouts of social unrest.