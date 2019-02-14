Sudan protesters rally in support of war victims

Hundreds of Sudanese rallied on Thursday, including at a camp for people displaced by war, witnesses said, after campaigners called for anti-government demonstrators to show support for millions affected by conflicts.

Deadly protests that erupted in Sudan on December 19 over a decision to triple the price of bread have spread across the country and escalated into calls for President Omar al-Bashir to step down after 30 years of iron-fisted rule.

On Thursday, hundreds of protesters chanting "freedom, peace, justice," the rallying cry of the campaign, demonstrated in central Khartoum but were quickly confronted by riot police with tear gas, witnesses said.

"Police have arrested many young men and women downtown," a witness said without revealing his name for security reasons.

Crowds of people living in a camp for the displaced in conflict-wracked Darfur also staged a rally inside the camp, residents said.