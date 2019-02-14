Nigeria militants vow to cripple economy if Buhari re-elected

Nigerian militants threatened on Thursday to cripple Africa's biggest economy if President Muhammadu Buhari is re-elected in a vote due to be held on Saturday, the Niger Delta Avengers said in a statement on Thursday.

The group said it hoped to change Buhari's rule through elections and that its preferred choice for president was opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar.

The militants were behind a 2016 wave of violence that helped push Nigeria into recession.