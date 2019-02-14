Africa

Nigeria militants vow to cripple economy if Buhari re-elected

By Reuters - 14 February 2019 - 13:29
Islamist militants group Boko Haram shows Boko Haram factional leader Abubakar Shekau.
Islamist militants group Boko Haram shows Boko Haram factional leader Abubakar Shekau.
Image: Handout / BOKO HARAM / AFP

Nigerian militants threatened on Thursday to cripple Africa's biggest economy if President Muhammadu Buhari is re-elected in a vote due to be held on Saturday, the Niger Delta Avengers said in a statement on Thursday.

The group said it hoped to change Buhari's rule through elections and that its preferred choice for president was opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar.

The militants were behind a 2016 wave of violence that helped push Nigeria into recession.

30,000 fled Nigerian town in two days amid Boko Haram threat: UN

Over 30,000 people fled the Nigerian town of Rann and across the border to Cameroon over the weekend amid fears of renewed attacks by Boko Haram ...
News
15 days ago

Tens of thousands cut off from aid in northeast Nigeria after attack

NIGERIA-SECURITY/AID:Tens of thousands cut off from aid in northeast Nigeria after attack
News
26 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Load-shedding: What you need to know about Eskom's latest crisis
Security guards murdered in patrol vehicle in Joburg
X