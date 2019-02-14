Kenya police 'liable' over baby's election protest death

A Kenyan inquest on Friday found five police commanders liable in the death of a six-month-old baby who was killed in a crackdown on election protests in August 2017.

The baby, Samantha Pendo, became a symbol of unchecked police brutality during a drawn-out and disputed presidential election in which at least 92 people died over four months in 2017, according to rights groups.

Her parents said police had forced their way into their home during protests in western Kisumu, raining blows on the couple while the mother held Samantha in her arms.

"I have evaluated the entire evidence presented before me and I am satisfied that the deceased did not die as a result of natural consequences but due to severe head injury caused by blunt force trauma inflicted on her by the police," said Beryl Omollo, the magistrate in the Kisumu court.