Dozens feared dead in Niger boat accident

Forty-three people, most of them from Benin, are missing after an overloaded boat sank in the Niger River, a local official said Thursday.

The accident happened early Wednesday in Sambera, southwestern Niger, near the border with Benin, Sambera Mayor Oumarou Hassane told AFP.

"Sixty-two people were saved and 43 others are missing, judging from the number of shoes that have been recovered," he said.

They were aboard a canoe travelling from Gori-Beri in Benin to Ouna in Niger, he said.

The vessel was carrying a large consignment of cereals and about a hundred Beninois and Nigerien traders heading to the market in Ouna, Hassane said.

The overladen vessel sank in the early morning hours, buffeted by powerful winds, he added.