Chad publisher given suspended jail term for defaming president's brother

The publisher of a newspaper in Chad was given a six month suspended prison sentence on Wednesday after being convicted of defaming the brother of President Idriss Deby Itno, a court said.

Judicial proceedings were launched against Deli Nestor, publisher of "Eclairage", after an article in June 2017 incriminated Itno's brother, Daoussa Deby Itno, in the fraudulent importation of sugar from Sudan.

The article described him as "one of the barons of fraud"-a claim Daoussa Deby Itno strongly denied.