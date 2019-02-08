Sudan protesters rally against death of teacher in custody

Sudanese protesters rallied after Friday prayers in an eastern town against the death in custody of a teacher arrested in connection with anti-government demonstrations sweeping the country, witnesses said.

An investigator on Thursday confirmed that teacher Ahmed al-Kheir, 36, had died from wounds sustained while in detention after he was arrested last week by security agents in the eastern town of Khashm el-Girba.

Kheir, a member of Sudan's Islamist Popular Congress Party, was detained for allegedly organising anti-government protests, a relative told AFP.

On Friday, crowds of protesters in Khashm el-Griba staged a rally after the weekly Muslim prayers to protest his death.

"We will give our blood to keep you alive," chanted the protesters, who emerged from several mosques after prayers and held a march, a witness told AFP by telephone.