Ivory Coast parliament leader Soro steps down ahead of vote

Former Ivorian rebel Guillaume Soro on Friday said he was stepping down as head of the National Assembly amid rumours he may be harbouring his own presidential ambitions in the 2020 elections.

"I tender my resignation," Soro told lawmakers at a special session of parliament that he called.

The announcement came just over a week after President Alassane Outtara had trailed Soro's departure as president of the National Assembly, saying he "will resign in February".

Soro reputedly has a frosty relationship with Outtara, who pushed him to resign after he refused to throw his support behind changes to the ruling coalition.