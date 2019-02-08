Africa

Five killed in eastern DR Congo city of Beni: army

By AFP - 08 February 2019 - 17:21
The five civilians were killed when, according to local residents, assailants armed with machetes and guns had attacked the Rwangoma district of the city of Beni.
Image: Tomas Griger/123rf

Armed men have killed five civilians and attacked a military position in the eastern DR Congo city of Beni, the army's regional spokesman told AFP Friday.

The attackers raided the city's southern district of Rwangoma overnight, said spokesman Major Mak Hazukay.

"We pushed them back, we are continuing to hunt them," he said, adding that the group had yet to be identified.

Local resident Kizito Bin Hangi said that the assailants had wielded machetes and guns and that residents, outraged by the killings, demonstrated afterwards.

More than a hundred armed groups, both local and foreign, are active in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Hundreds of civilians have died in the Beni area alone in the last five years.

Newly-elected President Felix Tshisekedi promised while on the campaign trail to restore security to the troubled region.

