Zimbabwe opposition leader snubs Mnangagwa dialogue call

Zimbabwean opposition leader Nelson Chamisa snubbed an invitation by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to join a national summit on Wednesday, just weeks after security forces crushed protests over the worsening economy.

"He is not attending," Chamisa's spokesman Nkululeko Sibanda told AFP ahead of the meeting of political leaders, scheduled to take place at the presidential offices.

Chamisa, who insists he won last July's presidential elections, said he was in favour of dialogue but would only attend talks if they were called by a neutral party.

"The dialogue should be facilitated by someone who is neutral, rather than Mnangagwa being an umpire when his election is in dispute," said Sibanda.

Mnangagwa announced via Twitter: "I have invited the leaders of all political parties to come together, without preconditions, to begin a process of national dialogue.

"Let us all put the people first and politics second," he said.

But Chamisa tweeted that the "presidency is disputed" because of "rigged presidential election result".