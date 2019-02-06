Tunisia school mum gets suspended sentence for racism

A Tunisian mother has been given a suspended jail sentence for hurling racist insults at a teacher who threw her daughter out of class.

Campaigners hailed Monday's judgement by the court in Tunisia's second city Sfax as the first under a new anti-racism law approved by parliament last October.

The woman, who had spent several days in custody awaiting trial, was handed a suspended jail sentence of five months and a 400 dinar (130 euro) fine, court spokesman Mourad Turki said on Tuesday.

Three months and 300 dinars of the sentence were for the racist nature of the abuse, while the rest was for insulting a state employee.

The court heard that the mother, who had rushed to school after receiving a phone call from her daughter to say she was being expelled for her behaviour, had insulted the teacher over the colour of his skin.