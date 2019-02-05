Court rules on election candidacy row in Nigeria's delta

A court has given Nigeria's ruling party the go-ahead to contest upcoming gubernatorial and state assembly elections in the oil-rich state of Rivers, after a tense standoff.

The country's electoral commission had barred the All Progressives Congress (APC) from fielding any candidates at the poll, following alleged irregularities at primaries.

The prospect of the APC being unable to contest the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) raised the stakes in a key state which has long had a reputation for political violence.

But an appeal court in the state capital, Port Harcourt, on Monday upheld an application for the order to be set aside pending the vote on March 2.

"By this ruling, (the) APC in Rivers state and its candidates are free to participate in the election," the party's lawyer, Chimenem Jerome, told local media.

"They can go about their campaigns, go about everything that is lawful to ensure that they are on the ballot."