Cameroon apologises for "anti-Semitic" comments

The Cameroon government has expressed "sincere regret" to Israel over comments made by a minister who compared the Bamileke people to Jews persecuted by Nazi Germany.

Deputy justice minister Jean de Dieu Momo appeared to warn arrested opposition leader Maurice Kamto that he was leading the Bamileke people to a similar fate of Jews murdered in the Second World War.

Both men are of Bamileke descent.

"In Germany, there was a very rich community who wielded all economic power," Jean de Dieu Momo said on Sunday during a prime-time TV show on the public Cameroon radio television (Crtv) network. He added that he was referring to the Jews.

"They (the Jews) were so arrogant that the German people were frustrated. Then one day, a certain Hitler came to power and put them in the gas chambers," he said.

"Educated people like Mr Kamto need to know where they are leading their people," he said.