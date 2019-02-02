Sudanese teacher dies in detention after protests, family members say

A Sudanese school teacher died in detention after being arrested in connection with protests in the east of the country, members of his family said on Saturday.

The 36-year-old man was arrested at his home on Thursday after protests in the town of Khashm al-Qirba, the family members said, adding that security officials had told them he died of poisoning.

He had marks of being beaten on his body, the family said. The man's funeral took place on Saturday.

Security officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Students, activists and other protesters have held almost daily demonstrations across Sudan since Dec. 19, calling for an end to economic hardships and mounting a sustained challenge to President Omar al-Bashir’s three decades in power.