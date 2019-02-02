More than 10% of Niger population needs aid: UN

Just over 10 percent of Niger's population need humanitarian aid because jihadist violence that forced people to flee their homes has exacerbated the country's food crisis, the UN said Saturday.

"For 2019, the analysis of humanitarian needs reveals that 2.3 million people, or 10.4 percent of the population of Niger, need humanitarian aid," said a statement from the UN's Niamey office.

Drought and flooding last year hit cereal production in Niger, causing the food shortages, say experts.

Prime Minister Brigi Rafini launched an appeal for $383 million (R5095.26 billion) to help 1.6 million "extremely vulnerable" people, state television reported.

Adding to that, deteriorating security in those regions had forced local people to flee, which meant more aid was needed, said the UN.