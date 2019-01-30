Sudan top spy orders release of detainees held in protests

The demonstrations swifty turned into nationwide calls for President Omar al-Bashir to step down.

Riot police have confronted the protesters with tear gas as part of the NISS-led crackdown.

Officials say 30 people have died in violence during the protests, while rights groups have put the death toll at more than 40.

Mourning turns into demo

Hours before Tuesday's order to release the detainees came, crowds of protesters took to the streets in parts of Khartoum and Omdurman, but they were quickly tear-gassed, witnesses said.

Chanting "Freedom, peace, justice" and "We are not scared," protesters clapped and whistled as they launched new rallies, witnesses said.

In a separate demonstration, tribesmen from the Red Sea city of Port Sudan mourned the deaths 14 years ago of comrades with a sit-in against Bashir's government, witnesses and activists said.

On January 29, 2005, crowds of people from the Beja tribe held a protest in the city calling on Khartoum to allocate more resources to the east Sudan region from where it hails.

In ensuing clashes with government forces, 21 demonstrators were killed, according to activists.

Since then every year on January 29, Beja tribesmen mark the deaths with a sit-in at Port Sudan.

On Tuesday it turned into a protest against Bashir's government, activists said.

"This sit-in is not just to mourn the 2005 deaths, but also to mourn the deaths of those who have died in the uprising since December," Beja activist Abdallah Mussa told AFP from Port Sudan.

The veteran leader has remained defiant in the face of protests.

US criticism

The widespread crackdown against protesters has triggered international criticism, with the United States warning Khartoum its actions might impact ties between the two.

The United States urged Khartoum to free all "journalists, activists and peaceful protesters who have been arbitrarily detained."

"We also call on the government to allow for a credible and independent investigation into the deaths and injuries of protesters," State Department spokesman Robert Palladino said last week.

Excessive use of force and intimidation of the press and rights activists, he warned, would jeopardise ties with the United States.

The US has been slowly mending relations with Sudan after decades of tension, including over the presence of late Al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden in the country in the 1990s and a military campaign in the western region of Darfur that Washington described as genocide.