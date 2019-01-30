Ghana parliament summons MP over journalist's death

Ghana's parliament on Wednesday summoned an MP before its ethics body over the shooting death two weeks ago of an investigative journalist who helped to expose African football graft in an explosive documentary last June.

Ahmed Hussein-Suale, part of a team that carried out an undercover investigation, was gunned down as he returned to his home in the Accra suburb of Madina on January 16.

Longtime MP and wealthy businessman Kennedy Agyapong had published a photograph of Hussein-Suale on his private television channel, saying: "That boy (is) very dangerous. He lives here in Madina. If he comes here, beat him."

Agyapong, a prominent figure in the ruling New Patriotic Party, also offered a reward to anyone who attacked the journalist.

The broadcast prompted Hussein-Suale to lodge a complaint with the police.