Death toll up to 28 after migrant boats sink off Djibouti: IOM

The death toll from the sinking of two migrant boats off the coast of Djibouti rose to 28 on Wednesday, the UN migration agency said.

"Twenty-three bodies were recovered this morning and the coast guard continues (its) search," Lalini Veerassamy, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) chief of mission in Djibouti told AFP, a day after five people were found dead.

Two boats carrying migrants bound for Yemen departed from Godoria on the Horn of Africa nation's northeast coast, IOM said, but capsized in heavy seas about 30 minutes into their journey on Tuesday.