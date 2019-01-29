Sudan tribesmen mourn 'martyrs of 2005' in anti-govt demo

Sudanese tribesmen from the Red Sea town of Port Sudan Tuesday mourned the deaths 14 years ago of 21 comrades with a sit-in against President Omar al-Bashir's government, witnesses and activists said.

On January 29, 2005, crowds of people from Beja tribe held a protest in the town calling on Khartoum to allocate more resources to the east Sudan region where the tribe hails from.

But in ensuing clashes with government forces, 21 demonstrators were killed, according to activists.

Since then every year on January 29, Beija tribesmen mark the deaths with a sit-in at Port Sudan.

On Tuesday, groups of people began the sit-in, but turned the event into a protest against Bashir's three decades rule, witnesses and activists said.