Cameroon authorities accused of 'decapitating' opposition MRC party

Cameroon's main opposition MRC on Tuesday accused authorities of trying to "decapitate" the party after its leader Maurice Kamto was arrested in the country's economic capital Douala.

Kamto, who came second in last year's presidential election which he claims was fixed, was detained on Monday at the home of another politician, prompting some 300 people to protest outside.

The Movement for the Rebirth of Cameroon (MRC) "strongly condemns these unjustified and announced political arrests, whose hidden aim is to decapitate the MRC and Maurice Kamto's winning coalition," the party's vice president Emmanuel Simh said in a statement.

MRC's treasurer Alain Fogue was arrested in the capital Yaounde on Monday night, according to the statement.