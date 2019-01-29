Boko Haram attack leaves four dead in Niger: official

Boko Haram militants have shot dead at least four people in a town in Niger near the border with Nigeria, a local official said Tuesday.

Three other people were wounded in the attack on Monday night in Bosso, a town near the Lake Chad basin which has suffered repeated assaults by the jihadist group.

"The provisional figures for this attack by Boko Haram is four civilians shot dead and three others wounded," the official told AFP.

Several homes and three vehicles loaded with red peppers, a major crop of the local economy, were also set alight, he added.