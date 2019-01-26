Zimbabwe unionist charged with subversion after turning himself in to police.

The leader of Zimbabwe’s main labour federation was charged with with subversion on Friday after he turned himself in to the police after protests that were violently suppressed, his lawyers said Friday.

The president of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU), Peter Mutasa, presented himself to police in Harare in the company of his lawyer, Alec Muchadehama. He was then charged “with subverting a constitutional government,” Muchadehama said, adding the unionist was likely to appear in court on Saturday.

The charge sheet also carries an alternative accusation of “inciting public violence,” he said. ZCTU Secretary General Japhet Moyo was arrested on similar charges on Monday. Mutasa had appeared earlier this month on a video clip posted on social media, with cleric and activist Evan Mawarire.

They called jointly for a national job boycott to protest against a steep fuel price increase and an entrenched economic malaise. Mawarire was arrested last week on subversion charges as well as inciting violence, and earlier on Friday he sought bail in the High Court. The prosecution opposed his bail application on the grounds that he was likely to abscond.

“If convicted he’s likely to stand a long term of imprisonment and that is enough inducement for him to flee,” prosecutor Mirirai Shumba told the High Court in Harare. A ruling on the bail request will be handed down on Tuesday.