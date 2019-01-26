Zimbabwe pledges to probe abuse, rape claims against security forces

Hundreds of people were injured, including dozens from bullet wounds.

"The government wishes to assure the public that all allegations of misconduct against any of our security services will be thoroughly investigated and that the law will be allowed to take its course," Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said in a statement on Friday.

He said complaints should be lodged with the police and also assured that they would be treated with "impracticality and sensitivity", but many Zimbabweans fear retribution and find reporting such cases daunting.

In a separate statement, Home Affairs Minister Cain Mathema acknowledged reports of "alleged rape, sexual abuse and assaults that have been perpetrated by security forces during the recent operation".

But he said only one report had been received so far.

He also referred to media footage of women who claimed they were raped by security forces during the widespread clampdown.

"We take these rape allegations very seriously and investigations will be instituted immediately once complainants file reports with the police," Mathema said.