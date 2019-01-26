Sudanese professionals emerge as new force defying Bashir

For decades, Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir has kept dissenting voices low and opposition groups in disarray creating a political vacuum that a group of professionals has recently rushed to fill.

Public anger against worsening economic hardship and deteriorating living conditions has pushed doctors, engineers and university professors to come together under the umbrella of the "Sudanese Professionals Association" and lead nationwide calls for Bashir to step down.

Although the association remains unknown to many, its calls have echoed across the country bringing thousands of protesters onto the streets, including in the capital Khartoum.

The protests were initially triggered by the tripling of bread prices. But they have swiftly evolved into deadly confrontations with the security forces.

"The Sudanese scene has been lacking a leader on political, economic, security and social levels," an SPA spokesman Mohamed Youssef al-Mustafa told AFP, speaking from Khartoum.

Sudan has about 100 political parties, but none have sought to steer the protest movement.

So the association has sought to organise protests. But in the end, Mustafa says, "it's the people who lead."

No structure

It started when back in 2012, in response to new laws restricting the freedom of political parties, a group of 200 professors at the University of Khartoum formed a group, prompting other professionals in the capital to form similar gatherings, Mustafa says.

Groups of veterinarians, media workers, pharmacists, teachers, lawyers and others were later created making up the main eight separate gatherings of the Sudanese Professionals Association by 2016.

"Now every city in Sudan has a gathering of professionals," Mustafa said.

Unlike political parties, SPA has no organisational structure and holds no records of the number of its members, he added.