Zimbabweans cower indoors, fearful of army beatings

In the central Zimbabwean town of Kadoma, it is now a daily routine - armed soldiers and police patrolling through the quiet back streets as residents hide indoors.

On the eighth day of a nationwide security crackdown, Tafadzwa, 23, made the mistake of stepping outside his family's small crowded home to take a call on his mobile phone.

Standing on the unpaved street at dusk, he was grabbed by four soldiers and three policemen who dragged him across the road and beat him with the butts of their rifles.

"They didn't say anything, they were just silent," Tafadzwa told AFP nervously, still shaken by the assault on Monday.

"The beating only stopped when my mother and brother came out to save me.

"My mother was crying so much," he said, displaying the bruised left side of his torso. "I saw two others beaten at the same time as me."