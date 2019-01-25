Nearly $1million in cash stolen from Mugabe's house, court told

Nearly a million dollars in cash was stolen from a suitcase owned by ousted Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, state media reported Friday, as three suspects including a relative of the former leader face trial for the theft.

According to updated court papers Mugabe had filled the bag with a million dollars and stashed it in the library of his country home in Zvimba, west of the capital, in 2016.

Only $78,000 (R1 074 968.49) was found in the bag on January 6 this year, according to The Herald citing court documents.

The three accused - which include Constancia Mugabe, 50, a relative of the president - appeared before Chinhoyi magistrates court on Thursday and were ordered to return on February 7.

The suspected thieves are accused of spending the money on cars, houses and farm animals.