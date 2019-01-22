Top militia chief killed in eastern DR Congo: army

A notorious militia chief has been killed in DR Congo along with six of his men in a military operation in volatile northeastern Ituri province, the army said on Tuesday.

The operation took place as the country prepares to swear in Felix Tshisekedi as its new president following a disputed election that will see Joseph Kabila step down after 18 years in power.

"We attacked a Mai-Mai Simba position overnight, and neutralised seven militiamen, including their leader Manu," army spokesman Lieutenant Jules Tshikudi in Ituri province told AFP.

The incident happened in the town of Pembele in Mambasa territory, west of the regional capital Bunia.