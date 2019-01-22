Shops reopen after iron fist crackdown in Zimbabwe

Business started returning to normal on Tuesday in Zimbabwe's major cities as people shunned a second stayaway call amid a heavy presence of police, the military and intelligence operatives in townships.

A joint operation combining the three state security arms went door to door looking for looters and troublemakers with the help of neighbourhood watch committee members.

In Bulawayo, residents who took advantage of the chaos to loot were forced to dump groceries, furniture and equipment such as hospital beds in bushy areas as the crackdown ensued. Groceries could be seen dumped in streams and rivers.

"They came to my house and asked to see receipts for all unopened foodstuffs. They were menacing as they ransacked the whole place," said one resident.