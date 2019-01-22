Ethiopia says 13,000 granted amnesty

Ethiopia on Tuesday said it had granted more than 13,000 people amnesty as part of a broad reform agenda pushed by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, state media said.

Parliament in July passed a law allowing people convicted or facing charges of "treason, crime against the constitutional order and armed struggle" to apply for pardons.

"More than [13,200] individuals took advantage of the law in the past six months," state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate said, citing Ethiopia's attorney general.

Abiy took office in April following more than two years of anti-government unrest that had prompted the government to twice declare a nationwide state of emergency and led to hundreds of deaths and tens of thousands of arrests.