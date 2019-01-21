Sudan doctors hold silent demo to protest medic's killing

About 150 doctors held a silent sit-in Monday outside a hospital in Sudan's capital to protest the killing of a medic during anti-government protests in Khartoum last week, witnesses said.

Deadly protests have rocked Sudan since December 19 after a government decision to triple the price of bread.

The demonstrations, which quickly morphed into nationwide rallies against President Omar al-Bashir's three decades of rule, have left 26 people dead so far, according to officials.

Rights group Amnesty International has put the death toll at more than 40.

The medic was killed Thursday during clashes between protesters and security forces in the capital's eastern district of Burri, according to a doctors' committee linked to the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), which is leading the protest movement.