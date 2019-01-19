Three migrants dead, 15 missing off Libya: Italian navy

Three migrants died and about 15 were missing off the Libyan coast, the Italian navy said Saturday, after staging a rescue operation in the Mediterranean.

The navy intervened on Friday and a helicopter rescued three people suffering from hypothermia who were flown to the southern Italian island of Lampedusa, Admiral Fabio Agostini said.

This was after Italian air force pilots "spotted a dinghy in distress carrying about 20 people," he told Italian television in an interview tweeted by the navy.